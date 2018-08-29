Serena Williams’ baby girl may be marking a special milestone on Saturday, September 1, but there will be no celebration. The tennis champion revealed the reason why she and husband Alexis Ohanian won’t have a party to celebrate their daughter Alexis Olympia’s first birthday. “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,” she said during a press conference at the US Open. “We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.” According to the official website for the religion, birthdays aren't honored, “because we believe that such celebrations displease God.”

Serena Williams shared why she will not celebrate her daughter's first birthday Photo: Instagram/@olympiaohanian

The information on the site continued: “Although the bible does not explicitly forbid celebrating birthdays, it does help us to reason on key features of these events and understand God’s view of them.” Worshipers of the religion do not celebrate any holidays that they believe align with “pagan” celebrations. Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Easter, Christmas, Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Hanukkah or Thanksgiving.

MORE: Serena Williams had this response after her catsuit was banned from the French Open

During an interview with Vogue, the 36-year-old opened up about the religion and how she encouraged her husband to honor it. “Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it, and I have been waiting to get into it,” she said. “Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first.”

Serena welcomed her daughter with her husband on September 1 Photo: Instagram/@serenawilliams

MORE: Serena Williams shares her daughter's latest milestone

Serena’s beliefs don’t take away from her desire to share her daughter’s milestone moments. On Sunday, August 26, the tennis champ shared a hilarious moment featuring her little girl. “Kids humble us,” she tweeted. “The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me.”