Michelle Obama arrived at the Son San Juan airport in Palma de Mallorca on Tuesday and immediately headed off, accompanied by a security team, to Ses Palnes, a gorgeous estate where she would reunite with her close friends James Costos, the former US ambassador to Spain during the Obama administration, and his husband, prestigious interior designer Michael Smith, White House decorator during the Obama years. A few hours after Michelle's arrival, photographers spotted an official car from the Royal Palace heading toward the home – and HOLA! can confirm that it was Queen Sofia of Spain – mother of King Felipe and mother-in-law of Queen Letizia – who was being transported. The Queen was on her way to visit the Mallorcan estate to welcome the ex-first lady and spend some time with her and her hosts for an informal lunch.

Former First Lady Michelle also joined the royals in Mallorca back in 2010. Here she is joined by daughter Sasha, far left, with King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofia and then-Crown Princess Letizia, far right Photo: Getty Images

The last time Queen Sofia and Michelle Obama lunched together was in the summer of 2010, when they were both the wives of heads of state. Michelle and daughter Sasha visited Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos at the Marivent Palace and shared a quick lunch which was also attended by Queen Letizia, who was then still Crown Princess.

Michelle is no stranger to Spain – she also met up with Queen Letiza at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid in 2016 Photo: Getty Images

For that special occasion, Michelle received a few royal gifts! King Juan Carlos gave her seeds from some of Mallorca's native fruits and vegetables to plant in her organic garden at the White House and Queen Sofia presented the then-first lady with some local artisinal jewelry.

For this trip Michelle is spending a few days in Spain without former President Barack Obama. The couple is set to attend the funeral of Senator John McCain in Washington, D.C. on September 1.