Salma Hayek’s trip to the spa turned into a day of love. The 51-year-old revealed that while away on her recent vacation, her husband François-Henri Pinault surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony. “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding.”

Salma Hayek and her husband renewed their wedding vows

The How to Be a Latin Lover star posted a series of photos from the special day. In the first photo, Salma is all smiles as she holds on to a bouquet of flowers and her husband’s hand. In another, the duo smile while their marriage license is flashed before the camera.

The occasion was extra special as their pair’s 10-year-old daughter Valentina and François' 17-year-old daughter Mathilde, from his previous relationship, attended the ceremony. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment.

“There were no mariachi band on the island, but my husband found this one man band.” Salma and the businessman got married in 2009. The pair said their “I do’s” during a civil ceremony on Valentine’s Day in Paris and again in April during a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

The How to be a Latin Lover star was surprised by her husband while on vacation

Last year, Salma opened up about the key to her long-lasting marriage with her husband. “I married the right guy,” she told reporters. “That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life because we really like to spend time together. So, we do spend a lot of quality time together.”