Meghan Markle’s television father Wendell Pierce has some thoughts on her real-life dad Thomas Markle. “If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be the first and foremost in your mind before you say anything,” he told The Telegraph when asked about her father. “If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.” Wendell played Meghan’s father Robert Zane on the USA Network series Suits. Although he didn’t make it to her actual royal wedding ceremony, he says that he had a talk with the Duchess before she became a royal.

Wendell played Meghan's father on the USA series Suits Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network

“We had a moment I cherish,” he said about the talk that occurred before he walked her down the aisle during her wedding episode. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her ‘Your life is going to change.' It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you, but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on, if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting you, you can call me.”

GALLERY: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRIENDS CHIME IN ON THEIR ROMANCE

Since the announcement of her engagement, to her royal wedding ceremony, Meghan’s former co-stars have shared their support for the actress. Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht were all on hand to witness the 37-year-old say “I do” to her Prince.

Meghan had the support of some of her former cast members during her royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

MORE: What happened when Meghan Markle returned to Suits after spending the summer with Prince Harry

Sarah, who played her best friend on the series, opened up about why it was important to be there for the Duchess on her big day. “We work together for so many years on a show,” she told Today. “It was such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way, we’re still family. So this is a wonderful family affair.”