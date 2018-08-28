Anna Kendrick had one thought when it came to kissing Blake Lively. The Pitch Perfect actress opened up about sharing a kiss with her co-star in their upcoming film A Simple Favor. “I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in [kissing] scenes is who has gum? Who has a mint,” she said during an interview with PrideSource. “And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, searching for gum.” She continued: “So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America.”

In the film, Anna, 33, plays a mommy vlogger who is trying to solve the mystery behind her best friend's disappearance. The kiss between the two women wasn’t uncomfortable territory for Anna, who says that she is comfortable with her sexuality.

“I definitely – there’s somebody I’m still friends with, and when we met we kissed,” she shared. “This was after high school, and it was the first time I had kissed a girl where it wasn’t just like, we’re at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness.”

When it comes to the character she relates to the most, it’s Blake’s role. “I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady,” she said. “Which isn’t saying it could never happen to me, but I think ‘m more of an Emily than a Stephanie.” Last month Blake sang Anna praises via Instagram when she called her the “hotter, female(r) version,” of her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview, the mom-of-two shared how. “They have a similar sense of humor, and they both make everyone that they’re around better at what they do,” she told E! News. “You sink or swim. It’s true, you both are just so good, you make everybody get on their A-Game.”