Camila Cabello won more than awards at the 2018 VMAs on Monday, August 20. In our books, the 21-year-old entertainer should secure an extra accolade for the incredible efforts she put forth to connect with and thank her fans. After nabbing two “Moon Person” trophies, for artist and video of the year, the Havana singer celebrated with some lucky admirers during a private afterparty. Almost a week later, she gave everyone an inside look at the extra special bash by posting a fun behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram. “So this was the highlight of the night with my 16 picked fans for our after party!!!” the budding superstar wrote in the caption.

Keep scrolling to watch her video!

Camila Cabello hosted a VMAs afterparty for lucky fans Photo: Instagram/@camilacabello

“Thank you guys for coming and talking and hanging,” Camila continued to write. “I’m gonna post the Polaroid pictures of us in my stories and then we’re gonna mail them to wherever you are”. She then kindly added: "I LOVE YOU all and this was the perfect ending to this night.”

Straight from her VMAs makeup chair, Camila began the video by saying: “So, I decided after the VMAs I’m gonna have my own little after party with some fans… We invited 16 people to come to this little hotel room.” She elaborated that they would: “Eat pizza, listen to music, and play connect four. I’m really excited for the connect four part. I really like connect four!”

Camila accepted her big award from Madonna at the 2018 VMAs Photo: Getty Images

The sweet sixteen were NYC locals randomly plucked from social media by the musician herself. While the Never Be the Same crooner originally intended to only pick 15 fans for the gathering, she upped it by one in the end. Three days prior to the annual MTV awards show, the star announced she would host the exciting fan event with a note on her social media pages.

"So the VMAs are coming up soon and that night we're nominated for five awards!!!!!!” she started out saying. “Even if we lose all of them I wanted to do something special that night to celebrate the past year and a half of nerves, adventure, stress, and absolute magic. I wanna thank you guys for your amazing loyalty and support and dedication this year and the years before -- this isn't about the award or the VMAs, it's about what it represents -- all the memories and euphoric experiences we've made since my first songs have come out.”

She continued: “Thank you for loving the music, the shows, and most of all for caring about me so much as a person and asking me if I'm drinking enough water or sleeping enough (the answer is probably gonna be no till I retire). There's tons of after parties after the award show,” she continued to write, “buuuut I can't think of any other people I'd rather celebrate with after the show than you guys. I'm gonna pick 15 of you to have our own lil after party, there will be fooooood!!!!"