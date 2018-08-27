Serena Williams is speaking out after her “superhero” catsuit has been banned from future competitions by French Open officials. “I think that Grand Slams obviously have a right to do what they want to do,” Serena told reporters. “I feel like if and when, or if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be okay with it.” She added: “The president of the French Federation, he’s been really amazing. He’s been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French, so yeah, we have a wonderful relationship.”

Serena's "warrior princess" catsuit, designed by Nike, has been banned from the French Open Photo: Getty Images

Last week, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli told tennis magazine that there would be a new dress code moving forward. “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he told the publication. When asked specifically about the catsuit, he replied: “[It] will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and players.”

The 36-year-old turned heads when she stepped on the clay wearing a custom made catsuit by Nike for the French Open tournament in June. The black bodysuit, which made her feel like a “warrior princess,” was designed to inspire as well as protect the athlete from blood clots.

Serena wore the suit to inspire and to protect herself from blood clots Photo: Getty Images

After defeating her opponent Kristyna Pliskova in the first round, Serena opened up about the suit saying: “It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.” Serena, who was forced to leave the competition early due to an injury continued: “I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.”