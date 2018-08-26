All of Thalía’s birthday wishes are coming true. As she gracefully rings in 47 in New York City on Sunday, August 26, the Mexican superstar is the beaming recipient of: countless well-wishes, an epic surprise party and two astonishing creations. She gave fans glimpses of all the festivities on her Instagram Story, first flaunting an epic surprise bash thrown by her husband Tommy Mottola and friend Loren Ridinger. On the eve of her special day, the 69-year-old music executive surprised his wife with not only an event, but with one of the most unique birthday adornments we’ve ever seen.

Twin-ñata! Thalía received an epic birthday piñata that looked just like her Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

Waiting for her on the deck of her gorgeous yacht party, Thalía found the piñata of her dreams. Created in her likeness, the cardboard confection was made to perfection, featuring the entertainer in the pink frilly House Of CB jumpsuit that she had previously posted photos of herself wearing. "Wow I cannot believe it, surprise, celebration and the Tiki Piñata!" she was heard saying in an Instagram story video. The story behind the prop is a true testament to the love her husband and her fans have for her.

Thalía came across photos of the birthday decoration on social media, begging someone to please send it to her for her birthday. Well, thanks to the teamwork of her husband and the fans in Mexico who made it, her request was filled. “At my surprise birthday party organized by Tommy and my friend Loren, with a special guest in tow!” the mom-of-two wrote on Instagram along with a clip featuring the paper and paste design. “Thank you guys from MDC for making this possible! You spoil me so much”. She notably included the hashtag “best birthday ever”.

Happy birthday, Thalía! Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

That wasn’t the only amazing creation commissioned for the Queen of Latin pop’s celebration. Tommy also had his wife honored in cake form. Dressed in her No Me Acuerdo music video ensemble, the mini sugar-filled version of Thalía that sat on top of the spectacular dessert was defintiely something to remember. “This is the coolest thing ever!” she can be heard saying in a video on her love’s Instagram Story. “Thank you, baby. This is amazing!”