Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez understand it’s the simple moments that matter most. The 49-year-old superstar and 43-year-old former Yankees player had a sweet family night with their children on Friday, August 24. “Ice cream and a movie!” Alex wrote on his Instagram. “Nothing beats Friday night family time”. Yet again, the famous couple flaunted their seamless blended families, with their respective kids having a blast together. “Here we are having a little ice cream,” A-Rod says in the video which shows him and his daughter’s Ella and Natasha having some fun with J.Lo and her kids Max and Emme.

J.Lo and A-Rod often enjoy family nights out Photo: Instagram/@arod

“Warming up for a great movie night – family night!” the Sports commentator continued to tell his fans in the clip with his daughter Ella sitting on his lap. He then turned the tables asking, “What’s everybody doing this Friday night?” Making J.Lo and his daughter giggle, he ended the recording by saying “Shabbat Shalom!” which is the Hebrew way to wish people peace.

Video Vanguard Award-winner Jennifer appears to be having a wonderful time out with her loved ones. She rocked a casual-chic ensemble that would be easy for fans to recreate: a red Champion sweatshirt. The mom-of-two swept her hair up into a top bun and accessorized with her signature oversized hoop earrings.

Besides the usual outpouring of love from J-Rod fans all over the world, the Instagram post also saw some celebrity action. While Jennifer of course liked the video, so did family man Tom Brady. While commenters speculated as to what movie the group chose to watch, star-on-the-rise Henry Golding left a comment praying that it was his new hit film Crazy Rich Asians. One things for sure based off Alex’s caption: there was definitely popcorn involved!