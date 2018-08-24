The rumors are true: Sofía Carson and R3hab’s brand new song Rumors is topping music charts worldwide. The 25-year-old singer and 32-year-old DJ received a warm reception as they released their slick new jam on Thursday, August 23. As praise for the track grew, Sofía sent out a social media thank you note to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. “Hiii just landed in Norway to floods of messages and tweets and posts about #rumors,” she wrote, “and I just wanted to say I love you and thank you forever and ever.” The star also revealed the heart of the song in a sweet response to a fan on Twitter.

Scroll down to listen to Rumors!

Sofía Carson on the 2018 VMAs carpet Photo: Getty Images

“At the VMAs I was asked what Rumors was about & I said that it flips the old fashioned ‘fairytale’ on its head,” she wrote. With the intention to empower women, she continued: “cause (guess what) girls can play the game just the same as guys, and we can win.” Armed with lyrics like “I know that your intentions are as bad as mine,” the song succeeds in giving females the reigns when it comes to navigating the game of attraction.

RELATED: Everything you should know about star-on-the-rise Sofía Carson

The tune impressively snagged the title of number two most added song in the world out of new music on Friday, August 24. Filled with excitement, the Descendants actress wrote to her followers on Instagram: “have you heard the #rumors that we have the #2 MOST ADDED SONG IN THE WORLD on new music friday because it’s true and I love you I love you I love you thank you”.

MORE: See Sofía Carson's unreal celebrity doppelgänger

Sofía’s collaborator R3hab also shared his delight at the song’s overnight success on social media. He is considered one of the greatest Dutch house artists in the entire world, having toured internationally many times. The record producer has also collaborated with artists like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and even one of Sofía’s idols Jennifer Lopez.