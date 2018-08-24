Ireland Baldwin shared a special message for #TBT. Alec Balwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share her past struggle with eating disorders. “Anorexia throwback,” she wrote on the picture featuring her in a black dress. “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance,” she wrote. “Trust me, all of the pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!!.”

Ireland Baldwin opened up about her past struggles with eating disorders Photo: Instagram/@irelandbasingerbaldwin

The 22-year-old model admitted that her eating disorder was triggered by comments that she read online that called her “too tall” or “too fat.” Ireland also wrote that after meals, she would run or find diet pills to get rid of the weight she believed she gained from the food. Hailey Baldwin’ s older cousin ended her post with a special message for her followers.

“Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

Ireland shared that she once battled anorexia Photo: Instagram/@irelandbasingerbaldwin

Ireland has no problem showing off her figure. The model posted a picture that got the attention of her followers and her father Alec. “stay extra,’ she captioned the photo of her posing in a bikini on a motorcycle. While the photo got over 31,000 likes it was her father’s comment that stood out. “No. Just…no,” the 60-year-old wrote under his daughter’s photo.