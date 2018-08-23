Jennifer Garner’s support for Ben Affleck comes from a place of love for their children. On Wednesday, August 23, the Peppermint actress was spotted taking her soon to be ex-husband to a rehabilitation facility, where he would seek help for alcohol abuse. While Ben’s health is a factor, the main focus is their three young children. “Her number one concern is the kids,” a source told People magazine. Jennifer and Ben share children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel. The source added that the 46-year-old actress “struggles” with the idea of Ben being “healthy enough to have custody.”

Jennifer's main concern is her and Ben's three children Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, 46, was spotted leaving the 46-year-old actor's house ahead of taking him to the facility visibly upset. Since announcing their split in 2017, the pair have been working on co-parenting their three children. The famous pair have been spotted out attending athletic events and church services together, with their children.

This isn’t Jen’s first time supporting the Batman star through his struggles during their split. When the Justice League star confirmed in March 2017 that he completed a program for his addiction, for the second time, he had Jennifer to thank.

Jennifer Garner was spotted taking Ben Affleck to a rehabilitation facility Photo: The Grosby Group

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me ad cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he said in the statement. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”