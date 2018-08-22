Sofia Carson is a star on the rise! The 25-year-old has made a name for herself as Evie in the popular Disney Channel Descendants franchise and is currently working to take her career to the next level. The singer doesn’t just showcase her talent in front of the camera and behind the microphone.

Sofia, who speaks three languages, is on track to receive her degree from UCLA. Sofia is proving to be the total package and is on the path to become the next big triple threat. Watch out J.Lo! Click the video above to get to know more about the superstar.