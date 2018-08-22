Sad news for fans of the children’s show LazyTown. Stefán Stefánsson known for his role as Robbie Rotten on the famed children's series, passed away after a long battle with bile duct cancer. Stefan’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the actor passed away on Tuesday, August 21, surrounded by friends and family. “Stefán’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefán Karl,” his wife wrote in a post.

Stefan passed away at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer Photo: Instagram/@stefanssonkarl

GALLERY: ALL THE STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2018

The Icelandic actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but had it removed with surgery. Stefan and his wife kept fans up-to-date from the beginning of his diagnosis, until the last months of his life. In June, his wife shared with fans that his cancer was in the final stages. The cancer returned, earlier this year. In March, the actor shared that the cancer was inoperable.

Stefán was know for his role as Robbie Rotten on the children's show LazyTown Photo: Getty Images

“It’s not until they tell you you’re going to die soon that you realise how short life is. Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a love one or alone in a prison cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big.” Stefan played the infamous villain on the Nickelodeon series from 2006 -2008 and then from 2013-2014, when the series ended. Stefan is survived by his wife and their four children.