It turns out that Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner have more in common than their careers as actresses – they also have the same taste in fashion! Alias star Jen turned out to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame wearing the Roland Mouret Barwick dress – the same look former Suits star Meghan wore on the eve of her May 19 royal wedding with Prince Harry.

The navy double wool crepe asymmetrical dress, which retails for $2,165, was Meghan's memorable look as she arrived with mom Doria Ragland at Cliveden House Hotel the night before the St George's Chapel royal wedding ceremony.

Jen opted for the look for her own family affair – surrounded by her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six and accompanied by her mom and dad William and Patricia – as she celebrated joining the impressive list of A-listers who have Walk of Fame stars.

"I have some fancy new neighbors," said Jen during her speech at the Los Angeles event on Monday. "Max Factor, nice to meet you. Zoe Saldana, I'm a big fan. Tom Cruise, I also do my own stunts, my star wants your star to know." Then, on a more serious note, she tearfully spoke of her love for her kids as she revealed what receiving a star means to her.

"For my children, when you walk over this star I want you to remember, first of all, that I love you," said Jennifer. "And that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else. You define me, not this wonderful spot on the pavement."

Meanwhile, Meghan has left her acting career behind, but we'll soon be seeing her back to work after her summer vacation, which included a Lake Como, Italy break with Harry at the home of George and Amal Clooney. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend a gala performance of Hamilton in London in support of the Prince's charity Sentebale on August 29, followed by a September 4 appearance at the Well Child Awards and an outing for the 100 Days to Peace music gala on September 6.