Jennifer Lopez had a special dedication to the love of her life during her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. The 49-year-old accepted the night’s biggest honor – the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – and made sure her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez got a special shout out. “And Alex, You’re like my twin soul. My life is sweeter and better with you in it,” she said as she got emotional. “You make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

Jennifer got emotional as she thanked Alex Rodriguez during her Video Vanguard Award speech Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding.” During her performance, Alex looked on eagerly, at times pulling out his cellphone to catch Jennifer on the stage. Jennifer, who wore a Versace dress, and Alex arrived and showed off some PDA, on the red carpet, ahead of the show. Prior to Jennifer taking the stage, the former New York Yankee gave his lady a special shout out via Instagram during her rehearsals.

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 18, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT

MORE: All the stories behind Jennifer Lopez's iconic music videos

“Mad respect for what these guys do behind the scenes, but I’m secretly hoping someone notices my dancing skills back here because so I can somehow be closer to see @jlo kill it Monday at the @mtv#VMA Awards.,” the 43-year-old wrote next to the BTS video of Jennifer practicing.”

J-Rod have been dating since 2017 Photo: Getty Images

VMAS 2018: ALL THE COUPLES WHO WALKED THE CARPET

“The amount of sweat, focus, drive and determination she puts in everything she does is truly inspiring. She’s the embodiment of what the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award represents. A lifetime of achievement, and she still reaches for the sky every single day. #icon #legend #superstar.”