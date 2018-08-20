Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have split, after over a year of dating. E! News confirmed that the actor and the Saturday Night Live producer called it quits about three weeks ago. “They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source said. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance proved took much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.” Ben, 46, and Lindsay made their debut as a couple in July 2017, and were spotted together as recently as July of this year in Puerto Rico.

Ben and Lindsay have split after over a year of dating Photo: GC Images

GALLERY: INSIDE BEN AFFLECK'S MILLION DOLLAR BACHELOR PAD

In the wake of their breakup, Lindsay has deleted her Instagram account. The news of Ben and Lindsay’s split comes after the Gone Girl actor was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. Over the weekend, Ben and the 22-year-old were pictured grabbing food at the Jack in the Box drive thru. The pair were all smiles as they picked up a bite in Ben’s black Range Rover. Shauna sat on the passenger’s side while Ben took the wheel.

Ben has been spotted with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton Photo: The Grosby Group

Shauna and Ben were first spotted together on Thursday, August 16. The actor and model were all smiles as they left Nobu in Malibu. Insiders said that the pair were on their first date. Ben’s relationships come after he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner announced their divorce in 2015. Two years after the news, Jennifer, who shares children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel with Ben, officially filed the proper documents to move forward with the divorce.