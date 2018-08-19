Jennifer Lopez is counting down the days to MTV’s 2018 Video Music Awards. Between having two nominations for her hit single Dinero, being slated to perform live at the event for the first time since 2001 and receiving the esteemed Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, we don’t blame the 49-year-old superstar for her excitement. For the past week, J.Lo has been lighting up her social media accounts with rare details about her favorite music videos that she's done. “Only 1️ week left til #VMAs and I’m feeling nostalgic!” she told her Instagram followers on August 14. “I’m sharing some of my favorite video moments from the last 20 years…”

Scroll down to see the music videos that made her countdown!

Expensive fact! J.Lo wore $4.5 miilion worth of Tiffany and Co. jewelry in her Dinero music video Photo: VEVO

The first video Jennifer really opened up about was Waiting for Tonight. “It was the second video I ever did,” she wrote. “‘If You Had My Love’ was first.” She revealed that it was a milestone experience for her as it was “the first time I went into the editing room and sat side by side with the editor, Dustin." The mom-of-two added: "That’s when I realized the magic of editing. Since then, I’ve been involved in the editing of all my videos.”

It seems the videos’ creative direction was steered by an unstable wave of fear that ran through the world at the time. “WFT is one of my all-time favorites because it stands the test of time,” she continued to say. “It was 1999, just about to be 2000 or Y2K--everyone thought the world was going to crash, so the director Francis Lawrence and I just threw the ultimate rave in a rainforest!!”

Other videos that made the cut so far were I’m Real, On the Floor, I’m Glad and, of course, Jenny from the Block. We can’t wait to see her final choice! Catch up on her juicy countdown below before the 2018 VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: