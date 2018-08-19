Jennifer Lopez is counting down the days to MTV’s 2018 Video Music Awards. Between having two nominations for her hit single Dinero, being slated to perform live at the event for the first time since 2001 and receiving the esteemed Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, we don’t blame the 49-year-old superstar for her excitement. For the past week, J.Lo has been lighting up her social media accounts with rare details about her favorite music videos that she's done. “Only 1️ week left til #VMAs and I’m feeling nostalgic!” she told her Instagram followers on August 14. “I’m sharing some of my favorite video moments from the last 20 years…”
Expensive fact! J.Lo wore $4.5 miilion worth of Tiffany and Co. jewelry in her Dinero music video Photo: VEVO
The first video Jennifer really opened up about was Waiting for Tonight. “It was the second video I ever did,” she wrote. “‘If You Had My Love’ was first.” She revealed that it was a milestone experience for her as it was “the first time I went into the editing room and sat side by side with the editor, Dustin." The mom-of-two added: "That’s when I realized the magic of editing. Since then, I’ve been involved in the editing of all my videos.”
It seems the videos’ creative direction was steered by an unstable wave of fear that ran through the world at the time. “WFT is one of my all-time favorites because it stands the test of time,” she continued to say. “It was 1999, just about to be 2000 or Y2K--everyone thought the world was going to crash, so the director Francis Lawrence and I just threw the ultimate rave in a rainforest!!”
Other videos that made the cut so far were I’m Real, On the Floor, I’m Glad and, of course, Jenny from the Block. We can’t wait to see her final choice! Catch up on her juicy countdown below before the 2018 VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT:
2️⃣ days till #vmas...this was the first video and single off my album “This Is Me...Then”. It was probably my most personal album ever...and honestly my favorite album I’ve done so far...I just loved the sound of it and the sentiments...At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul...it takes courage to do that...to really show who you are at any given moment in time...and this was me then... completely. And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be...don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got I’m still I’m still...JENNY FROM THE BLOCK. #nomatterwhereIgoIknowwhereIcamefrom #VMAs #videovanguard #thisismenow #humbledandgrateful
3️⃣ days til #VMAs Monday night...”I’m Glad” was directed by David LaChapelle. I’d always wanted to work with him... so I reached out and said I had this new song and I wanted it to be a dance video...after he heard it he said we should do “Flashdance”... I said “OK...so like inspired by the movie?” He says “No, exactly like the movie!” LOL! “Oohh...ok”, I said...SO WE DID IT!...We had so much fun recreating the scenes and the styles and putting it to my music!! I was SO into it in one setup, I was just doing the MOST, dancing so hard that I threw out my neck!! We had to stop production and come back 10 days later to finish it!!! Oh well, all’s well that ends well...here’s a lil taste. #strollingdownvideomemorylane #MTV #videovanguard #oncloud9 #humbled #grateful
Only 5️⃣ more days until #VMAS….let’s talk "On The Floor”…this was my first track after I had my babies and I hadn’t put out a record in a few years. They gave us no money to make this video. It ended up leaking a few days before my debut on “American Idol” and started climbing straight up the charts! It’s also my first video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube, and I was the first female artist to do that. #mtv #videovanguard
6️⃣ days till #VMAs...“I’m Real”...this was another remix that we did, we had already shot the first video but then I did this remix with Ja Rule - everyone went crazy for the song so we decided to shoot a video for it. We shot it in one day. The stylists brought me all this fancy couture from all the big designers. But this little known company Juicy sent these sweatsuits for me to chill and hang out in...I loved them so much I decided to wear it in the video with my throwback Adidas and my nameplate and a bun. I shocked everyone when I decided to wear it! It seemed fitting since the song is called “I’m Real”, so I decided to be ME!!#mtv #videovanguard #2001
