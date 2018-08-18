Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially confirmed their engagement. After much speculation, the celebrity pair took to social media on Saturday, August 18 to answer the question buzzing around their fan’s brains with a collection of stunning photos. First, the 36-year-old Quantico star shared a glowing shot of her and the 25-year-old singer lovingly looking into each other’s eyes. Priyanka flaunted her shiny engagement ring in the photo, elegantly placing it on her husband-to-be’s chest.

She simply wrote: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..” Nick sweetly commented on the photo, saying: "Wow congrats…He's the luckiest guy in the world." The former Disney star also reposted the picture with his own caption being: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

It's official! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirm their engagement Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

A few hours later, Priyanka treated her followers to a dreamy carousel of photos that seemed to be from a pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai, Maharashtra, which sits on the West Coast of India. “The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote along with the cheery snaps. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings”. The future newlyweds put their love on display in the photos, which show them posing in customary attire both with each other and beloved family members. Hanging behind them was an oversized-golden emblem of the letters “N” and “P”, almost melded together, clearly representing their names.

The lovebirds had a traditional Roka ceremony in India Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The pair participated in a Roka ceremony, which is the traditional way to mark an engagement in India. After the incredibly significant ritual, a couple generally sets their wedding date, though Nick and Priyanka’s has yet to be confirmed. Roka is considered to be the first significant step toward marriage, and is generally followed by a big engagement party. This makes it likely that the couple will throw an epic bash with their family and friends in the evening.

The pair first sparked rumors of love in May Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Support poured in for Nick and Priyanka as they verified their big news on Instagram, with comments from both fans and celebrity friends. “So happy for you two!!!!!!!” wrote Gigi Hadid along with a heart emoji. Lily James followed suit, leaving a heart emoji comment as well. Nick’s famous brothers of course joined in on the merry wagon of well wishes, both publishing a pic of the happy duo, who first fueled romance rumors back in May. Kevin posted to his Instagram story, while Joe posted a stamp of approval to his feed, writing: “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”