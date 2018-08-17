In a tragic turn of events, Max Lomas, the friend who found Bobbi Kristina Brown unconscious in a bathtub ahead of her death, has died. TMZ reported that Max, was at a friend’s home in Mississippi. A friend staying at the home with Max became concerned when he went to the bathroom and did no come out. It was reported that a syringe was found next to his body. Max was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In the past, Max faced legal troubles stemming from drug and gun charges.

Max found Bobbi Kristina unresponsive in a bathtub Photo: Getty Images

Max, who dated Bobbi Kristina and remained a close friend after the split, entered the spotlight on January 31, 2015, when he found Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s 22-year-old daughter unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Max spoke to People magazine in 2016 about the moment he found his housemate: “I saw her there, and I picked her up out of the water and laid her on the ground. I saw the color of her face and that she wasn’t breathing. I called for Nick and called 911.”

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in a situatioin similar to her late mother Whitney Houston Photo: Getty Images

Max also shared that in the moments leading up to the discovery, Bobbi Kristina and her boyfriend Nick Gordon were fighting, but made up before going upstairs for the evening. Bobbi Kristina tragically passed away, after months of being in a coma, on July 26, 2015.

The cause of her death was listed as Lobar pneumonia, caused by Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and water immersion combined with mixed drug intoxication. Bobbi’s death was sadly similar to her late mother’s, who was found face down in a bathtub in February 2012, ahead of the Grammys.