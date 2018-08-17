Serena Williams is getting candid about the moment that caused her to have one of her biggest career upsets in recent years. The mother-of-one spoke to Time magazine about the day she learned that her sister’s killer was getting out of jail. “I couldn’t shake it out of my mind,” she told the publication about finding out the news via Instagram, 10 mins before she was set to play Johanna Konta. “It was hard because all I think about is her kids. And what they mean to me. And how much I love them.”

Serena and Venus' older sister Yetunde Prince was killed in 2003 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Serena Williams makes her return to tennis with a special message for all of the moms

On that day, Serena was defeted by Johanna 6-1,6-0. Serena’s older sister Yetunde Prince was shot and killed in 2003 during a drive-by shooting in Compton, California. Yetunde was sitting in the passenger’s seat, next to her boyfriend, and was killed instantly when she was struck by a bullet fired by Robert Maxfield, that police believe was intended for her boyfriend. Robert spent 15 years in prison and was released for good behavior and freed on parole on July 18.

MORE: Serena Williams reacts to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton watching her play

Although it seems her sister’s killer has been forgiven by the criminal justice system, the world champion isn’t ready to take that step. “No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior,” she said. “It’s unfair, she’ll never have an opportunity to hug me. The Bible talks about forgiveness…I’m not there yet.” She continued: “I would like to practice what I preach and teach Olympia that as well. I want to forgive. I have to get there. I’ll be there.”