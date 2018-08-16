Brad Pitt is having a tough time getting quality time with his and Angelina Jolie’s children. According to TMZ, the Maleficent actress isn’t stopping the star from seeing their six children, but she is creating a divide in their relationship. Sources close to the pair say, as a result, Brad is having a hard time connecting with the children. The three boys are not open to working on a relationship, while the couple’s three daughters are more responsive to the idea. Last week, CNN obtained documents, filed by Angelina, that claim Brad is not pulling his weight in monetary support for the children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star’s lawyer disputed the claims with a statement in documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 8. Lance Spiegel's note reads: “There is no need for a Case Management Conference to schedule a hearing or filing deadlines regarding child support. [Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support. [Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

The pair have been working on their divorce since 2016

Brad, 54, and Angelina 43, have been on an ongoing path to divorce since 2016. The stars are parents to Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and ten-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The children currently in Los Angeles, per the judge’s request. This is the latest development in Brad’s relationship with the kids. In June, it was reported that Angelina was in danger of losing custody, if she did not encourage the children to work on their relationship with Brad.