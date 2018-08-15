Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina were in rare form after leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills. The How to be a Latin Lover actress had some fun with the paparazzi with her ten-year-old daughter and some friends. When exiting the Italian eatery, the 51-year-old joined the fun as her daughter and friends posed for the cameras. Salma and the girls put one hand on their hip and one on their head for the impromptu shoot. On her way out, Salma also took some time to pose for a few selfies with fans.

Salma Hayek and her daughter had some fun with the paparazzi after dinner in Los Angeles Photo: The Grosby Group

MORE: Salma Hayek takes her daughter to Disneyland in Paris

Close by was the actress’ husband Francois-Henri Pinault. The French businessman joined the girls for dinner and was there to drive them home after the outing. Salma and Valentina’s outing comes after the family enjoyed some down time on an island for a lavish vacation. Valentina’s last outing with her mother came in February when she attended the A Wrinkle in Time premiere.

Salma and Valentina attended the A Wrinkle in Time premiere Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Salma Hayek is proud to say that her daughter Valentina is a feminist

The mother-daughter duo had a special moment with the film’s star Oprah Winfrey. The proud mom also captured a moment sharing a sweet hug with actress Rowan Blanchard and her little girl. “With @rowanblanchard making a Valentina sandwich at the A Wrinkle in Time premire//hacienda un sandwich de Valentina co Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower.”