Maluma has been nonstop traveling the world, but his native Colombia is never far from his mind, especially his family and pets. When he touched down in Medellín for a photo shoot with ¡HOLA! Colombia after walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, first the El Préstamo singer quickly made his way to his dogs Bonnie and Clyde. His father and sister arrived shortly after, and amidst laughter and a few breaks with his horses, the 24-year-old sensation sat down to talk about his passions and his loved ones, which included speaking openly about his relationship of over a year with 25-year-old model and DJ Natalia Barulích.

Maluma returned to his native Medellín for a photo shoot with ¡HOLA! Colombia Photo: Hernán Puentes

HOLA!: Why is this place special to you, and how often do you visit?

Maluma: "I come once or twice a month or any time I finish a tour. Here I can really recharge by riding my horses. I like to learn from them, and I think [this location is] very special because of nature. I love the mountains. I live close by, so I come in the mornings or the afternoons. I feel at home in this place."

Do you like animals?

"Yes, ever since I was a kid. I think it’s in my DNA because my parents have always loved animals and owned dogs. Animals are with you unconditionally. They don’t judge you. They just give their love, are very pure, and fill you with good energy."

Tell us about your other love story, with Natalia.

"Natalia is a very special person for me. I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time. It’s the first time people know something about my private life and my relationships – it makes me happy that people know that side of Juan Luis. It’s important that people know I fall in love, suffer, and cry like anyone else. Natalia means a lot to me. I met her while filming the video for Felices los 4. It was love at first sight. She went on with her life, and I went on with mine, but shortly after we started dating."

The 24-year-old singing sensation would love to get married but not yet Photo: Hernán Puentes

What sort of boyfriend is Maluma?

"I am very romantic and thoughtful. I like to make her feel good. That’s the most important thing. I like to protect her, take care of her, and I’m not jealous at all. I want her to have her freedom, to live her life, do her things. She’s also in a good place in her career, so we support each other."

Do you see yourself getting married?

"What worries me is that every time a couple gets married, it ends. I don’t understand why. I would rather love unconditionally. I would love to get married, but I prefer to have real love that doesn’t depend on a ring to connect. Of course, I want to get married, live in a big hacienda with my horses, have children… but right now that’s not my focus. I have other priorities. I want to be a young dad but not yet. I have to go through the stages and prepare myself to give all my love to a child."

-- Interview by Diana Estrella