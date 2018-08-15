Priyanka Chopra’s new bling is making us jealous! The Quantico star debuted her engagement ring from fiancé Nick Jonas on Tuesday, August 14, while posing for a picture with friend and Bollywood star Raveena Tandon in India. In the stunning selfie, the 36-year-old and her buddy give off fierce looks for the camera. “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order !,” Raveena captioned the picture. Priyanka’s bling takes center stage as she wraps her arms around her gal pal and shows off the ring on her manicured fingers. This is the first time the actress has flashed the bling since her surprise engagement to the 25-year-old in July.

Priyanka's ring took center stage during a night out with her friends Photo: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon

The pair became engaged after only two months of dating. Nick made his love official with Priyanka when he popped the question on her 36th birthday. The Jonas Brother reportedly shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in NYC to purchase the sparkler. The pair, who sparked rumors after they arrived at the 2017 Met Gala together, have yet to confirm their engagement.

Earlier this month, Priyanka spoke about her desire to keep her personal life private. “My entire life – my personal life – is not for public consumption,” she said during an interactive session at Dehil’s Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July Photo: GC Images

“Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself.” Adding: My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don't think I need to give explanations."

Priyanka and Nick haven't been shy about taking their love across the globe. Since May, the pair have been spotted in Los Angeles, New York, London and India.