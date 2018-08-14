Debra Tate has given Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and actress Margot Robbie her full support. The sister of the late actress Sharon Tate spoke to TMZ about her conversation with the Australian actress, who will portray her sister in the film. “Margot is an extremely dedicated craftsman and extremely dedicated actress. Of course, she had a lot of questions about Sharon and her take on Sharon. I’m very confident she’s going to give us everything we need.”

Margot Robbie will play the murdered actress in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Photo: Instagram/@margotrobbie

She continued: “I really like Margot. She’s got everything. She’s very intuitive and had done a lot of studying on her own and noticed very small nuances that most people wouldn’t get. She already had that prior to talking to me. We laughed. We cried. We went through the whole gamut.”

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST CELEBRITY MOMENTS FROM AUGUST 2018

As for Debra's feelings about the film, she says “the project couldn’t be more blessed.” Last week Margot shocked fans when she took to Instagram to show off her striking resemblance to the Valley of the Dolls actress. “First look. #OnceUponATimeinHollywood. @onceinhollywood.”

Sharon Tate was murdered in her Los Angeles home on August 8, 1969 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Did Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds' children convince them to swap superhero roles

In the photo, the Suicide Squad actress is a spitting image of the starlet with her long blonde tresses and 1960s attire. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood will take place in “hippy Hollywood” in 1969, which was the scene for the infamous Charles Manson Family murders. Margot will play Sharon Tate, the wife of famed film director Roman Polanski. Sharon, 26, was murdered, while she was eight months pregnant with her first child, in her home on August 8, 1969, by members of the Manson Family cult.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have also been cast as leads in the film Photo: Instagram/@leonardodicaprio

The following morning on August 9, the slaughtered bodies of Sharon, Abigail Folger, her lover Wojciech Frykowshi, and Jay Sebring were found by her housekeeper. Quentin’s ninth film – which is scheduled to be released in 2019 – has tapped Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as its stars. Leo is playing Rick Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, and Brad will play his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth.