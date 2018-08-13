Antonio Banderas brought in his latest birthday on a grand stage. The Genius actor celebrated his 58th birthday on Saturday, August 11, while hosting the Starlite gala in Marbella, Spain. For the special evening, which is dedicated to raise funds to aide families in need – Antonio found himself showing off his dance moves and being serenaded with a special song. In a video posted on his Instagram, the Zorro star gave his followers a sneak peak of his dance moves. “I want to give an exclusive…they signed me up for a prestigious dance company…keep the secret.”

Antonio Banderas celebrated his birthday at the ninth annual Starlite gala Photo: Getty Images

The clip begins with a set of male and female feet practicing the Flamenco. When the camera pans up, Antonio is revealed as the gentleman brushing up on his moves. Antonio also showed off a host of his other talents, which include art and playing guitar.

The birthday boy was also the host of the special evening Photo: Instagram/@antoniobanderasoficial

The host captioned a picture of him prepping the donations, “Today we have a very powerful charity auction…art, instruments, surprises…We are refining the most supportive night. @starlitegala #starlite.” Antonio soon found himself on the other side of the surprise when he was serenaded by good friend and singer David Bisbal.

The actor shared a video of David, performing Happy Birthday to him. “Can you have a better birthday celebration. Thank you Starlite Family. Thanks friends.” Antonio and David were joined by a host of other celebrities during the gala including, Juanes, Cristina del Rey and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Ahead of the celebration, Antonio’s leading lady took to her Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. “Happy birthday my love!!.”