Shakira is celebrating the next chapter in Gerard Piqué’s life! The pop superstar, who is currently on the road for her El Dorado World Tour, took to her Instagram to celebrate her beau’s retirement from international soccer. “Love, finished the stage that we will always keep in our hearts,” she wrote next to a picture of the soccer star in Spanish. “One of the happiest moments of my life has also been seeing you win in 2010 with the national team and celebrate with Spain champions! Shak.”

Gerard shared that he will retire from Spain's national team and focus on playing at home in Barcelona Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old soccer star announced on Saturday, August 11, that he is retiring from competing on the international level and will focus his time on Barcelona’s team for the next few years. “Yes I talked to [Luis Enrique] two weeks ago, but I told him that the decision was made a while ago,” Gerard said during a press conference where he broke the news. “It was a pre-meditated one. Playing for Spain was an awesome experience, and I was able to win the World Cup and the Euros.”

He continued: “I am proud that I was part of all that success, but now I want to focus on Barcelona because I have many years left here and I want to enjoy them.” Shakira, 40, and Gerard, who are parents to Milan, five, and three-year-old Sasha, have always been vocal about supporting each other through their careers, since the start of their relationship in 2010.

Shakira shared a special message for her love, whom she has been with since 2010 Photo: Instagram/@3gerardpique

“As a partner, he supports me in everything I do,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer said last year. “It is an important part of my well-being, as well as I of his and his joy that projects on the field.” Adding, "We talk about every aspect of our lives and work is one of them obviously. "Pique is the most sensible man I've ever met. Maybe I'm a bit more nervous at home than he is and he helps calm me."