It’s the role-reversal that no one knew they needed: a Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds shake-up. The on-screen versions of the Marvel Comics superheroes joked around about swapping roles during Chris’ 35th birthday on Saturday, August 11. And it all started with pretty hilarious cake mishap. “Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles,” Chris wrote alongside a sweet photo of him posing with his wife Elsa Pataky and a rather delicious-looking cake. “I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin.”

Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious birthday moment with fans Photo: Instagram/@chrishemsworth

The Thor star was inferring that he was left burnt and disfigured from the cake incident much like the character of Deadpool played by Ryan in the popular film franchise. While fans were quick to comment on the fun post, things escalated when the real life Deadpool made his own lighthearted remarks on Twitter.

Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick) Point is, We can finally trade roles... (Happy Birthday Bubba!) https://t.co/TsDLuTACaO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 11, 2018

“Weird, My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye,” the 41-year-old actor began. “(She’s not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a dick).” Then getting back on topic, he added: “Point is, We can finally trade roles... (Happy Birthday Bubba!)”. The Hollywood exchange quickly lit up with requests for a Thor and Deadpool cross-over movie.

Blake Lively’s social media savvy husband wasn’t the only celebrity to wish Chris a happy day. Fellow action star Chris Pratt wrote “Happy birthday, buddy!!!!” While A-lister Jessica Chastain left her own birthday comment on his Instagram post. However, the famous person that really took the cake with wishes (pun intended) was Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

The Rock “brought joy” to his pal Chris with an amazing Instagram video post where he reimagined the Happy Birthday tune we all know and love in a hilarious way. “Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth you handsome alien looking SOB!” he wrote in the caption. “Many people in this world are so grateful you were born - I am not one of them. Enjoy your birthday w/ the ohana my brother and see ya down the road.”