The glittering Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy played host to one of the world’s most illustrious couples this past week: J-Rod. Instagram was ablaze with posts from both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as they enjoyed the scenic stop on their Italian getaway. While the pair had been spotted taking a loved-up boat ride, donning breezy matching attire and dining at fabulous restaurants, perhaps nothing was more starry-eyed than what seemed to be their final night together in the dazzling country.

J.Lo took to her Instagram story to share a rather romantic rendezvous the pair had on their last evening. “Midnight stroll,” she wrote in swirling script over a boomerang of her and A-Rod walking hand in hand along a cozy cobblestone road. While it was dark outside, a street lamp elegantly lit up the couple, revealing them to be in more formal wear.

The 49-year-old El Anillo singer and her 43-year-old former pro athlete love looked to be straight out of a romance film as they sauntered along. Jennifer opted to continue her style streak of light-colored vacation attire in a flowing white dress that featured long-sleeves. She cinched the number at the waist with a chunky belt and let a handbag dangle at her side. Meanwhile, Alex was also bright as he had on his go-to summer garb: a pale button-down and white pants.

Earlier that day, each half of the famous duo shared a second from their sweet boat ride on the Tyrrhenian Sea. “Gone fishing,” the mom-of-two wrote along with an Italian flag and kiss-face emoji. Dad-of-two Alex followed suit, scribing a similar caption. Their boat had the Lo Scoglio logo painted on the port, which is a world-renowned restaurant and hotel on the heart of the Amalfi coast.

A-Rod later confirmed on his Instagram story that it was the twosome's swan-song day in Italy together by posting a video and photo of himself jet-setting to Chicago. He flew from Capri, Italy to Ireland to Chicago, landing at his final destination around one in the morning. It was unclear if J.Lo joined him for the journey or remained behind.