Kylie Jenner is kicking off her 21st birthday celebrations with someone special. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram to share intimate snaps with her six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. “bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” the 20-year-old wrote next to a photo of her holding her little girl close. In another shot, Kylie, who wears a little black dress in the photo, and Stormi look directly into the camera. “my heart,” the simple caption read.

The photos are the first pictures posted on Kylie’s social media account that show off Stormi’s full face, since she deleted a host of pictures of her baby girl in June. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared with fans that she made the decision to take her daughter’s face off social media for the time being. “Yeah, I cut my baby out,” she replied to a fan who noticed a cropped-out photo of Stormi. “I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

Kylie didn’t delete all of her little girl’s photos. Pictures that blocked out the little girl’s face still remained. Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott revealed that they welcomed their little girl – with a sweet YouTube video – in February. Since her daughter’s birth, Kylie has been open about her journey through motherhood.

In May, the social media maven opened up about the difficultly she has being away from her daughter. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," she shared. "I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me because right when she’s old enough, I’ll bring her everywhere.”