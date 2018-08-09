Lady Gaga had two very royal dance partners! On Tuesday, August 7, the Million Reasons singer danced the night away with Princess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter Princess Gabriella. The singer and the Monaco royal were attending a beach party at the luxury Brando resort on the island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. The 32-year-old and the 40-year-old were spotted hugging it out after dancing at the high-profile party. In another series of pictures, Gaga was seen smiling and dancing, in the sand, as she looked in the direction of the three-year-old Princess.

Lady Gaga was seen dancing with Monaco's Princess Charlene during a party at the Brando resort Photo: Getty Images

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES MEETING ROYALS - WHO'S MORE STARSTRUCK

Gaga kept her look low-key as she wore a long silk yellow dress with spaghetti straps and nude heels. The Born This Way singer wore her blonde tresses in a sleek low bun. Charlene showed some skin for the occasion. Prince Albert’s wife wore a long blue halter dress, that was cut just below her neck in the back. The Princess wore her blonde hair in a chic low bun. The famed musician, who attended with her love Christian Carino, and the royal, who was accompanied by Prince Albert, were treated to a traditional party. Not seen at the function was Albert and Charlene's son Prince Jacques.

Gaga also danced with Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella Photo: Getty Images

GALLERY: PRINCESS CHARLENE'S MOMMY MOMENTS WITH JACQUES AND GABRIELLA

The lavish affair included Polynesian dancing by shirtless men and women – who all wore flower wreaths on their heads. The dance party came the same day the Art Pop singer announced the launch of her Las Vegas residency. The A Star is Born actress tweeted out the info – next to the show’s graphic. “LADY GAGA ENIGMA. THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATRELV. PLUS 4 ELCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS. LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW. ON SALE 8/23. Gagavegas.com #GAGAVEGAS.”