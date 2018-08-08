Kim Kardashian had a few choice words for her big sister’s ex-boyfriend. After the news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima split on Tuesday, August 7, Kim came to her sister’s defense via Instagram. The KKW Beauty founder left a comment on under a screen grab of Younes’ Instagram story – posted on The Shade Room. In the photo, the 25-year-old model reacted to the internet's speculation about the end of his relationship.

Kourtney stepped out for the first time since the news of her split with sister Kim Photo: The Grosby Group

"Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this “life” so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I'm going and that bothers you.” He continued: “only one opinion matter that one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.” Under the picture, Kourtney’s younger sister commented, “Nice pics from your boys trip.”

Following Kim’s comment, Khloé Kardashian joined in on the comment action writing, “Alexa play “heard it all before” by Sunshine Anderson.” Kim and Kourtney didn’t appear to let the drama get in the way of spending some quality girl time together. The sister duo stepped out, with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, on Tuesday evening in at Westfield Mall in Century City.

Kim came to Kourtney's defense on Instagram Photo: Getty Images

Earlier that day, it was reported that after nearly two years of dating, Kourtney and Younes ended their relationship after suffering a “series of ups and downs.” Prior to the news of their split, pictures of the 25-year-old and Jordan Ozuna enjoying time on a boat surfaced. This isn’t the first time Kim has found herself in a social media feud with one of her sister’s ex-boyfriends. In April, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was blocked by Khloé’s beau Tristan Thompson – after she spoke out about his cheating scandal.

The 37-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres her thoughts on the situation saying it was “f—cked up.” The beef didn’t last long. The Cleveland Cavs player and the beauty guru called it True on Khloe’s birthday, when he decided to unblock Kim from his social media as a birthday gift to his lady.