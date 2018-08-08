Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce drama is taking a new turn. In new court documents obtained by CNN, the Maleficent actress claims that Brad has not pulled his weight in monetary support for their six children. “[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” Angelina’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean wrote in the documents that were filed on Tuesday, August 7. The documents also claim that since the divorce, Brad has not upheld his end of the informal arrangements of the children's finances, for over a year and a half.

New documents filed by Angelina Jolie claim that Brad Pitt has paid "no meaningful child support" since their separation

As a result, the First They Killed My Father director is seeking retroactive funds from Brad. Angelina, 43, announced that she filed for a divorce from Brad, 54, in September 2016. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars, who were married in 2014, share six children. Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and ten-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt's lawyer has responded to his ex's claims in documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 8. Lance Spiegel's note reads: “There is no need for a Case Management Conference to schedule a hearing or filing deadlines regarding child support. [Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support. [Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children

In June, the Pitt-Jolie divorce drama took another turn when it was reported that Angelina was in danger of losing custody of her children – if she didn’t encourage them to have a relationship with their father. A judge appointed to the case noted: “It is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.” In the face of their legal drama, both parents are hard at work. Angelina is on location in London filming Maleficent 2 while Brad has teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.