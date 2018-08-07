It’s over for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima! The Keeping Up with the Kardshians star and the model have ended their relationship, after nearly two years of dating. According to E! News the 39-year-old and the 25-year-old suffered a series of “ups and downs,” since their return to the United States from Italy last month. “Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along,” a source said. The mother-of-three has yet to comment on the news.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Benjima have split Photo: Getty Images

However, the model took to his Instagram stories to set the record straight, after pictures of him cozied next to model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico surfaced on Monday, August 7. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” Younes wrote, after the photos appeared on Daily Mail. “F—k your Hollywood bullsh-t (cant have fun with your friends no more). Adding: “dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho.” Reports of Kourtney and Younes’ relationship being on the rocks first surfaced in July, on the heels of some social media drama.

During their vacation, Younes took to the comments section on a photo posted on Kourtney’s Instagram, of the reality TV star donning a bikini. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment. Kourtney, who is mother to Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and three-year-old Reign Disick, met the Algerian model in a bar in Paris, one night before her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint.

The reality TV star and the model dated for nearly two years Photo: Getty Images

After the model was by their side to translate throughout the ordeal, the pair’s relationship heated up overtime. Kourtney and Younes showed PDA on social media and on various trips to Egypt and Cannes. Although Kourtney, who ended her longtime relationship with Scott Disick in 2015, chose to show her new love off online, she admitted that it was one aspect she wanted to keep away from the cameras.

“I don’t need to expose every aspect of my life,” she told her sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I mean, I don’t know what the balance should be with showing and not showing, but like, you can’t yell at me for how I want to handle it and don’t. Before we started the show is when Scott and I first started being together. I haven’t been dating somebody since. I haven’t had a boyfriend since that.”