Jennifer Lopez will hit the big screen in a role unlike ever before! The 49-year-old triple threat has been tapped to join Lorene Scafaria’s latest movie Hustlers. In the film, the El Anillo singer will play the ringleader of former strip club employees, who leads the group as they work to gain big profits from their rich customers.

“There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” Lorene said in a press release about the film based on the 2015 New York Magazine article. “It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.” Watch the video above to learn more about Jennifer's dangerous role.