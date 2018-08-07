It was an extravaganza of lights and music as Shakira hit the stage earlier this summer to kick off her long-awaited El Dorado World Tour, and the pop star has been thrilling fans – who had waited years for her return to performing – ever since. Although she had to cancel the European leg of the tour late last year due to vocal cord problems, Shak is now recovered and renewed, sizzling on stage nonstop – and joining the Colombian beauty in the front row are a couple of very special guests: her children Sasha, three, and five-year-old Milan.

Often after the singer takes to the stage, she posts photos of her show on her Instagram page. Last weekend, she shared the preparation for her Saturday, August 4 concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with her 51 million follwers. "Nobody said it would be easy," she captioned the video, where she can seen smiling broadly and rocking her signature voluminous blonde curls.

Milan, five, and Sasha, three, looked just like mom Shakira as they rocked tiny leather vests Photo: Instagram/@Shakira

But the concert picture that scored more than two million hearts in just just 20 hours was that of her sons Milan and Sasha, whose dad is Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. In the adorable image, the two boys are sporting enormous grins and wearing rock-star ready leather vests with white t-shirts underneath. Their proud mom Shakira posted the pic with the caption: "We rock too Mommy" – and the result was thousands of comments from fans, many of them highlighting the amazing resemblance the two youngsters have with their mom.

"They’re so cute”, “The little one exactly copy paste of his Mom” and “Beautiful!” were just a few of the remarks Shakira’s followers left on the post. The Detroit performance was the second of Shakira’s US dates, which kicked off at the United Center in Chicago. This week, the singer headed to Canada and she’s set to return to the States on August 10 to appear at Madison Square Garden in New York, where fingers crossed we’ll see another appearance by her beautiful family!