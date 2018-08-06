During her exclusive HOLA! USA photo shoot, Eva Longoria demonstrated with every gesture that she is completely enamored with new baby Santiago Enrique. The influential Hollywood actress stole our hearts, too, as she kissed and pampered her newborn every second. Radiant in a pale pink dress and high heels, and wearing a custom 'Santiago' necklace, Eva coos over her little boy, her heart clearly melting as he watches his adorable changing expressions. As mother and son share their new bond in front of our cameras, we also get a glimspe of of Eva's bright and breezy California dining room, with ocean artwork, architectural chandelier and a bright pop of sunshine thanks to some very chic bright yellow dining room chairs.

All the exclusive photos of this tender session, where we see the star in her latest very important role as mom, are featured in the September issue of HOLA! USA, available now to subscribers and on newsstands August 10. Pick up your edition of the magazine at your local kiosk, or subscribe here!

HOLA! USA Editor-in-Chief Miguel Sirgado revealed what it was like to work with Eva and baby Santiago Enrique. “In between taking stops to breastfeed her little one, (Eva) spoke to us about her pregnancy, how it feels to be a mother and what the future holds,” he revealed. “Also, with visible emotion, she revealed how motherhood has impacted her social activism. All of this as she posed in front of the lens of the talented photographer Bernado Doral, who made Eva’s return to work as stress-free as possible.”

