Eva Longoria opened the doors of her California home to HOLA! USA for an exclusive photo shoot with her newborn son Santiago Enrique. In this special behind-the-scenes video we find Eva fully immersed in her new role as she proudly shows off her beautiful baby boy. Dressed in a navy blue frilled dress, the star is the image of a new hands-on mom at home – albeit a really glamorous one! We also get a peek inside Eva's super chic house, as she and her baby lounge in the living room, decorated with an enormous soft grey couch.

Baby Santiago made his entrance on June 19, giving a totally new meaning to the life of the Hollywood actress and her husband, media mogul Jose 'Pepe' Baston. It's the start of an exciting new chapter for the couple, whose dreamy Mexican wedding was featured exclusively in the inaugural issue of HOLA! USA two years ago. Eva and Pepe wed in Valle de Bravo, outside of Mexico City in a lavish ceremony which was attended by celebrity friends including Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith and Ricky Martin. The couple was introduced via a mutual friend in 2013 and Pepe proposed during a romantic trip to Dubai two years later.

