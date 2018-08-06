Eva Longoria showed that she has that special mothers' touch as she soothed her son Santiago Enrique when he began to cry during our exclusive photo shoot. In these moments captured in our behind the scenes video, we discover the actress' most protective side as she demonstrates she's already a pro in the care of her newborn. Dressed in his adorable blue pjs, Santiago had a moment of fussiness – maybe because of all of the excitement of his first-ever at home modeling session! – and Eva handles his tears without missing a beat. Santiago, who was born on June 19 and whom the actress shares with her husband, media mogul Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón, is showered with attention by his proud mother as they relax in the L.A. home's cream-hued, wood accented master bedroom.

All of the exclusive pictures from this beautiful photo session can be found in the September issue of HOLA! USA, available by subscription now and at newsstands from August 10. Pick up your edition of the magazine at your local kiosk soon, or subscribe here!

Eva is already having a chance to show her multitasking skills in more ways than one as she's in full working mom mode these days! On August 5 she returned to the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Dog Days, and she also has an ABC TV series, The Grand, coming up.

