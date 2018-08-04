Despite being a wildly successful performer, Camila Cabello still can’t shake showtime jitters on occasion. Riding the waves of her killer set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday, August 3, the 21-year-old singer opened up about one of the fears she has when it comes to playing big musical festivals. “Every time I play a festival I have an underlying fear that only 3 people will be there,” she wrote on her social media pages along with a carousel of sleek photos and videos from her show. The Cuban-American talent then revealed what keeps her going.

After admitting she has nerves that no one will come watch her, Camila continued to write: “every time that isn’t the case I am so grateful and excited - I love you guys so much. one of the best nights ever at #Lollapalooza”. An earlier tweet beckoning fans to come to the festival, confirmed the star’s anxieties. “I’m here at #Lollapalooza tonight performing on the Lake shore stage at 7:45,” she wrote, “I’d love to see your face”.

It’s refreshing to see the Havana chart-topper’s down-to-earth worries. From the outside looking in, she certainly has no reason for trepidancies on the music front. The singer-songwriter has had a momentous year, releasing her hit self-titled album, receiving various awards and even opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation stadium tour.

Most recently, Camila collaborated with Bazzi on a remix to his song Beautiful. Infused with brand new vocals from The X Factor-found talent, the already-popular single was released on Thursday, August 2. Camila shared her excitement for the song on Instagram, writing: “Bazzi opened for us on the North American never be the same tour after I came across mine and this song - I fell more and more in love with it hearing it backstage every night and a couple weeks ago on a day off from shows in Washington DC I went to a studio there and wrote a verse to the song!! here is a remix of one of my favorite songs out right now! so excited about this @bazzi!!”