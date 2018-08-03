Demi Lovato has agreed to take the next steps in her recovery. The Tell Me You Love Me singer will enter a rehabilitation center – following her recent drug overdose. “Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” a source told People magazine. “It’s her choice to go to rehab. This is not anything tha can be forced.” The source continued: “She understands the severity of her overdose and the recovery has been very challenging for her. She wants to be sober."

Demi has agreed to enter rehab, following her time in the hospital Photo: Getty Images

"She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.” Demi has been staying in Cedars – Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since July 24, when she was found unconscious, from the result of an apparent overdose. In the days following the incident, it was reported that the Sorry Not Sorry singer faced complications such as high fevers and nausea. The Confident singer first entered rehab in 2010, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, self harm, bulimia and addiction.

After leaving the treatment center, she relapsed and entered a sober living facility for a year. This will be Demi’s third time publicly seeking help for her addiction. In June, Demi released Sober, where she admitted to her fans, that after six years of sobriety, she had began using again.

This will be Demi's third time seeking treatment Photo: Getty Images

The Disney Channel alum got candid about her time in treatment and her drive to get sober in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated. "You really have to lean into the people that are trying to support you," she said in the film. "You really have to surrender, because that is when the change is going to happen."