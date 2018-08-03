Lady Gaga is mourning the loss of her dear friend and model Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest. Following the Canadian model’s death, earlier this week, Gaga took to her Twitter to share her grief with the world. “The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it,” she wrote next to images of the two. “If you’re suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other.”

Lady Gaga's friend and the star of the Born This Way video died of an apparent suicide Photo: Twitter/@ladygaga

The Mother Monster added: “Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of he work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too.” Rick, who was the star of Gaga’s Born This Way music video, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, after an apparent suicide at the age of 32.

According to sources, the Canadian model was found dead in his apartment in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighborhood. Rick was known for his “corpse body art,” which was achieved with numerous tattoos. On Thursday, Rick’s management company took to Facebook to remember the model. “Zombie Boy, RICO, was loved by everyone who had the chance to meet and know him,” the message read in part in French.

Lady Gaga offered a call to action after the suicide of her friend and model Photo: Twitter/@ladygaga

“Icon of the artistic scene and the world of fashion, this innovator, against the current popular culture, has charmed all hearts.” The model, who appeared in various spreads in GQ, Vogue and walked on various runways, survived by his parents and two younger siblings.