Christina Aguilera has two special guests by her side for her latest magazine spread! The Fall in Line singer is one of the few musicians featured in Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons 2018: First Families of Music edition. The 37-year-old poses for a black and white photo with her two children, Max, ten and three-year-old Summer Rain. Inside, Xtina opens up about her most important job – motherhood. “I love being a mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.”

Christina poses with her son Max and daughter Summer in Harper's Bazaar

The Accelerate songstress shares her son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and shares her daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler. Christina and her children join Lionel and Nicole Richie, Mariah Carey and her seven-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, Bruce and Jessica Springsteen and Kanye West, and his two oldest children, North and Saint West.

Earlier this year, the Liberation songstress opened up about hitting the road for the first time as a mother – and the highs that will come with her children watching her do what she loves. “Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first,” she told Billboard magazine. “It’s part of way I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]."

VIEW GALLERY Xtina says her most important role is being a mother Photo: Getty Images

"It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids.” She continued: “I’ve been putting myself on the back burner. It needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does.”