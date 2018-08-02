Elizabeth Gutiérrez made a familiar style splash while on the beach with her kids in Malibu this week. The 39-year-old Mexican-American actress seemed to channel the lifeguards from Baywatch, donning an iconic red one-piece swimsuit. She kept her hair down, letting the salty ocean air set her flowing brunette locks into natural curls. Elizabeth was truly beach ready, bringing along a sleek pair of shades for the sunny day. Of course, the best thing she had with her were her two children: Christopher, 12, and Kailey Levy, eight.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez enjoyed a fun beach day with her kids Christopher and Kailey Photo: Instagram/@gutierrezelizabeth_

The trio appeared to thoroughly enjoy their family beach day in California. Elizabeth posted several shoreline photos from the outing to her Instagram page. Her and her kids, who she shares with her longtime love William Levy, looked out at the ocean together in one sweet photo. Little Kailey seemed wet from a dip in the water, which Christopher confirmed to be cold in a caption on his own Instagram page.

Mommy-son love! Photo: Instagram/@gutierrezelizabeth_

Another adorable picture showed Christopher getting an endearing kiss on the forehead from his mom. Even more recently, the model shared a photo of the threesome stepping out to dinner. For the outing, the mom-of-two straightened her tresses and rocked a white top, complementing her daughter’s light dress, and short jean skirt, matching her son’s jean shirt.

Matching family trio! Photo: Instagram/@gutierrezelizabeth_

Continuing the week of summer fun, Elizabeth rang in August by going to see a Dodgers game in L.A. The Telenovela talent took to her Instagram Story to share glimpses of the fun night out, confirming that her sister and daughter were with her. “Dodgers game with my sister – ahh!!” she said in one video, laughing alongside her smiling relative. The next clip showed Elizabeth holding Kailey as they chanted “Go Dodgers!” together. Kailey grinned while sweetly hugging her mom and planting a loving smooch on her cheek.