Rihanna is making history on the cover of British Vogue’s September issue. The Work singer is the first black woman to ever appear on the cover of the publication’s highly-anticipated September issue. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share her excitement with her fans writing: “SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me!”

Inside the magazine, the Ocean’s 8 star shared her knowledge on dating: “I get a lot of boy-advice questions. I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you’ve got to be fine with what you met them as. Watch the video above to see more pictures from the shoot.