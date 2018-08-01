Carys Zeta Douglas is spitting image of her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, on the new cover of Town and Country magazine. The 15-year-old is the picture of glam as she poses next to the veteran actress for her first appearance on a national magazine cover. Carys and the 48-year-old each are outfitted in designs by Michael Kors and wear similar Tiffany & Co. earrings. The mother-daughter duo’s brown tresses flow past their shoulders. Inside the magazine, Carys poses with her mother for an additional photo, and gets her solo close up in a couple of additional shots.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys pose for the teen's first national magazine feature Photo: Victor Demarchelier

The high school student, who is also daughter to Michael Douglas, opened up about her biggest style inspiration – her mother. “Fashion has been so important to my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she said inside of the publication. “I’m always looking through her closet.” She continued: “She has this one thing, and it’s absolutely crazy. It’s this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It’s just so cool.”

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys are mother-daughter goals at fashion show

While Carys has her eyes on the Cocaine Godmother star ‘s fashions, Catherine promises her daughter’s style is her own. “She has her own individual style,” she said. “She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.’” Carys is not only inspired by her mother’s sense of style, but her profession. The budding star admits that she didn’t always feel happy when it came to being attached to her famous parents.

VIEW GALLERY Carys and Catherine have a mother-daughter moment on the cover of Town & Country Photo: Victor Demarchelier

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas proudly send their son off to prom

“When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff. I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it,” she said. “That anything I do gets handed to me. When honestly, I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”