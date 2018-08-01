Just over a month after giving birth, Eva Longoria is returning to the big screen! The 43-year-old actress plays Grace in Dog Days, a comedic film that follows a group of interconnected people in L.A. who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts. Slated to hit theaters on August 8, the dramedy boasts an all-star cast, including: Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens and Stranger Things fan-favorite Finn Wolfhard. The touching feature will most likely hold a special place in Eva’s heart as she filmed it while pregnant with her first child.

Dog Days began principal photography in L.A. on October 3, 2017 and Eva confirmed she was four-months-pregnant on December 19 of that year. This means she had to have been pregnant with her and her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón’s baby throughout the entirety of shooting. According to an Instagram post from one of her little co-stars, Eva could have even been filming through November.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: EVA LONGORIA BASTÓN AT HOME WITH BABY SANTIAGO ENRIQUE

“Thank you @evalongoria and @rob_corddry for helping me with the scenes 🙈😝so excited‼️💓,” Elizabeth Caro wrote along with a carousel of photos from the shoot. One picture shows the young talent, who played Eva’s daughter in the film, posing with the Desperate Housewives alum and co-star Rob Corddry. It seems that veteran actress Eva sweetly assisted the budding starlet, who is the real-life daughter of famed Mexican singer Regulo Caro, on her first film.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Eva, who not only gave birth on June 19, but celebrated various other achievements. She released and promoted her film Overboard, actively participated in the Time’s Up movement, put her Hollywood Hills home up for sale and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eva doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon either, with various projects in the works and her highly-anticipated television series Grand Hotel premiering on ABC mid-season.