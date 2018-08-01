Jennifer Lopez is taking the top honor at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! The Dinero singer is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. During the show, the 49-year-old will take the stage – for the first time since 2001 — and perform a melody of her past and present hits. “With a legacy that spawns over two decades, Lopez is one of the most iconic and influential multi-hyphenates across music, film, television, fashion, business and philanthropy,” MTV said in a statement. Jennifer took to her Instagram to celebrate the special announcement with her fans.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez will be the first Latin artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award Photo: Getty Images

“ICYMI I’m getting the 2018 @MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award…so excited!!! So grateful. #letsgetit #vmas.” The World of Dance judge is also nominated for two VMAs for her hit single Dinero. During her appearance on TRL on Tuesday, J.Lo became emotional when talking about her two-decades long history with the award show and her loyal fans. “I get a little emotional, because you mention 20 years ago and I see the same fans sitting in the front row,” she said as she wiped away tears.

VIEW GALLERY J.Lo's career and music videos will be honored at this year's MTV VMAs Photo: GC Images

Jennifer is also making history as the first Latin artist to receive the honor. “You know, the whole thing is so overwhelming,” she shared. “That’s always an amazing thing, because you want everybody to know that they have a fair shot at anything in this life. If I could be the first to do anything, it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else.” Jennifer joins Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson as more as a recipient of the award. The 2018 MTV VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC on August 20.