DJ Khaled has a special message of hope for Demi Lovato, following her overdose

DJ Khaled has a special message for Demi Lovato. The No Brainer producer sent well wishes to his friend and collaborator. “I love Demi,” the DJ, who joined the 25-year-old on the Tell Me You Love Me tour said. “Demi’s gonna be great. Love is the most powerful thing in the world. I love you and all your fans love you.”

The producer is one of the many celebrities to send words of encouragement the superstar’s way – after she suffered an apparent overdose. Watch the video above to learn more about how Demi is recovering, following her health incident.

